MISSION STATEMENT: To mobilize resources to fight hunger in our community.

ABOUT US: The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in L.A. County since 1973. To support the vision that no one goes hungry, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600+ partner agencies and Food Bank programs serving 800,000 people monthly.

SERVICE AREA: The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank works with 600+ partner agencies to provide food assistance throughout Los Angeles County. People in need of food assistance should visit LAFoodBank.org/findfood to locate a distribution near them.

The Food Bank’s headquarters is located at 1734 East 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90058, and the Food Bank’s new distribution center is located at 2300 Pellissier Place, City of Industry, CA 90601.

GET INVOLVED

As a nonprofit organization, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank relies on the generosity of the Los Angeles County community to provide essential food and nutrition assistance to those in need. Financial contributions fund programs and operations, and volunteers supplement the Food Bank’s workforce. The combined impact of cash and food donations, as well as volunteer time, allows the Food Bank to provide up to four meals for each $1 donated. To get involved with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, please visit LAFoodBank.org.

CONTACT

Address: 1734 E. 41st St., Los Angeles, CA 90058

Phone: 323.234.3030

Email: pr@lafoodbank.org

Website: LAFoodBank.org

Facebook: lafoodbank

Twitter: lafoodbank

Instagram: lafoodbank

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/los-angeles-regional-food-bank

Top Executive: Michael Flood, President & CEO

Year Established: 1973