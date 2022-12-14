Mental Health America of Los Angeles
MISSION STATEMENT: Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.
ABOUT US: MHALA achieves impact in the areas of mental health, health care, homelessness and housing, employment, wellness, and training for the behavioral health workforce, with special programs for Veterans and transition-age youth. MHALA is also a longstanding leader in public policy and advocacy.
SERVICE AREA: Long Beach, Antelope Valley and Newhall
GET INVOLVED
Fundraising Events:
• Sponsor an event or program
• Donate an auction item
• Join our events committee
• Buy a table
• Become a community/restaurant partner – cater a table
Volunteer Opportunities:
• Administrative
• Events/fundraising
• Advocacy
• Pick-up/deliveries
• Veteran support
Giving Opportunities:
• Become a monthly donor
• Donate new gift-in-kind goods (clothes, hygiene items, etc.)
• Secure a matching gift from your company
• Make a gift in memory or as a tribute to a loved one
CONTACT
Address: 200 Pine Ave., Ste. 400, Long Beach, CA 90802
Phone: 888.242.2522
Email: development@mhala.org
Website: mhala.org
Facebook: MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles
Twitter: MHA_Los_Angeles
Instagram: MHA_Los_Angeles
LinkedIn: company/mentalhealthamericaoflosangeles
Top Executive: Christina Miller, PhD, President and CEO
Year Established: 1924