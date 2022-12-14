(Patrick Strattner)

MISSION STATEMENT: Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.

ABOUT US: MHALA achieves impact in the areas of mental health, health care, homelessness and housing, employment, wellness, and training for the behavioral health workforce, with special programs for Veterans and transition-age youth. MHALA is also a longstanding leader in public policy and advocacy.

SERVICE AREA: Long Beach, Antelope Valley and Newhall

GET INVOLVED

Fundraising Events:

• Sponsor an event or program

• Donate an auction item

• Join our events committee

• Buy a table

• Become a community/restaurant partner – cater a table

Volunteer Opportunities:

• Administrative

• Events/fundraising

• Advocacy

• Pick-up/deliveries

• Veteran support

Giving Opportunities:

• Become a monthly donor

• Donate new gift-in-kind goods (clothes, hygiene items, etc.)

• Secure a matching gift from your company

• Make a gift in memory or as a tribute to a loved one

CONTACT

Address: 200 Pine Ave., Ste. 400, Long Beach, CA 90802

Phone: 888.242.2522

Email: development@mhala.org

Website: mhala.org

Facebook: MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles

Twitter: MHA_Los_Angeles

Instagram: MHA_Los_Angeles

LinkedIn: company/mentalhealthamericaoflosangeles

Top Executive: Christina Miller, PhD, President and CEO

Year Established: 1924