MISSION STATEMENT: The Museum of Latin American Art expands knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art through its collection, ground-breaking exhibitions, stimulating educational programs, and engaging cultural events.

ABOUT US: The Museum of Latin American Art | MOLAA was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California, and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the pioneering museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino/a/x art. Since its inception, MOLAA has doubled its size and added a 15,000 sq. ft. sculpture garden. Its permanent collection now numbers over 1,300 works of art. MOLAA engages with our audiences through robust arts education events based on our exhibitions calendar and collection as well as diverse cultural programs that promote Latin American and Latino/a/x culture.

SERVICE AREA

There is only one physical location in Long Beach, CA.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert N. Braun, M.D.

MOLAA Board Co-Chair / President, S.M. Morgan, Inc.

Mike Deovlet

MOLAA Board Co-Chair / President, MA Wealth

Sofia Riley

MOLAA Board Vice Chair / President, TGIS Catering

Zach Horowitz

MOLAA Board Secretary / Former President & COO of Universal Music Group and Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group

Tim Degani

MOLAA Board Treasurer / Retired, Boeing

Celia S. de Birbragher

MOLAA Board Member / Founder and Director, ArtNexus

Cástulo de la Rocha

MOLAA Board Member / President and CEO, AltaMed

Marianne Gastelum

MOLAA Board Member / Founder & Executive Director, retired, Center for International Trade and Transportation, CSULB

Burke Gumbiner

MOLAA Board Member / Board Member, Robert Gumbiner Foundation

Richard A. Neri

MOLAA Board Member / Schulzman-Neri Foundation

Lynne Okon Scholnick

MOLAA Board Member / Sculptor and MOLAA Docent

Paula-Rose Wihongi

MOLAA Board Member / SVP / CFO, International City Bank

Tiffany L. Wright

MOLAA Board Member / Senior Vice President, PrivateClient Advisor, Bank of America

GET INVOLVED

Volunteer. Visit. Discover.

MOLAA is a transformative place that fosters creativity, knowledge, and joy. It invites us to connect deeper with the different perspectives and roots of Latin and Latin American art and culture, showcases and studies works from well-known, emerging, and underrepresented artists, and seeks to bridge historical representation inequalities.

Beyond MOLAA’s groundbreaking exhibitions, stunning sculpture garden, and nationally recognized partnerships and outreach programs, the Museum offers an impressive variety of accessible arts education programming and family-friendly cultural festivals. The Museum plays multiple roles for the community it serves, such as a school, a community center, a research site, a library, and an archive of stories and culture.

MOLAA is FREE every Sunday! Your support ensures we can keep our doors open to the community and offer scholarships and other educational opportunities to underserved communities and schools.

Help MOLAA provide scholarship opportunities and access to underserved children and students.

To know more: email info@molaa.org visit http://molaa.org/support

CONTACT

Address: 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802

Phone: 562.437.1689

Email: info@molaa.org

Website: molaa.org

Facebook: facebook.com/MuseumofLatinAmericanArt

Twitter: twitter.com/molaa

Instagram: instagram.com/molaa.art

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/museum-of-latin-american-art

Top Executive: Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO

Year Established: 1996