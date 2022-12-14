Museum Of Latin American Art | MOLAA
MISSION STATEMENT: The Museum of Latin American Art expands knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art through its collection, ground-breaking exhibitions, stimulating educational programs, and engaging cultural events.
ABOUT US: The Museum of Latin American Art | MOLAA was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California, and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the pioneering museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino/a/x art. Since its inception, MOLAA has doubled its size and added a 15,000 sq. ft. sculpture garden. Its permanent collection now numbers over 1,300 works of art. MOLAA engages with our audiences through robust arts education events based on our exhibitions calendar and collection as well as diverse cultural programs that promote Latin American and Latino/a/x culture.
SERVICE AREA
There is only one physical location in Long Beach, CA.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Robert N. Braun, M.D.
MOLAA Board Co-Chair / President, S.M. Morgan, Inc.
Mike Deovlet
MOLAA Board Co-Chair / President, MA Wealth
Sofia Riley
MOLAA Board Vice Chair / President, TGIS Catering
Zach Horowitz
MOLAA Board Secretary / Former President & COO of Universal Music Group and Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group
Tim Degani
MOLAA Board Treasurer / Retired, Boeing
Celia S. de Birbragher
MOLAA Board Member / Founder and Director, ArtNexus
Cástulo de la Rocha
MOLAA Board Member / President and CEO, AltaMed
Marianne Gastelum
MOLAA Board Member / Founder & Executive Director, retired, Center for International Trade and Transportation, CSULB
Burke Gumbiner
MOLAA Board Member / Board Member, Robert Gumbiner Foundation
Richard A. Neri
MOLAA Board Member / Schulzman-Neri Foundation
Lynne Okon Scholnick
MOLAA Board Member / Sculptor and MOLAA Docent
Paula-Rose Wihongi
MOLAA Board Member / SVP / CFO, International City Bank
Tiffany L. Wright
MOLAA Board Member / Senior Vice President, PrivateClient Advisor, Bank of America
GET INVOLVED
Volunteer. Visit. Discover.
MOLAA is a transformative place that fosters creativity, knowledge, and joy. It invites us to connect deeper with the different perspectives and roots of Latin and Latin American art and culture, showcases and studies works from well-known, emerging, and underrepresented artists, and seeks to bridge historical representation inequalities.
Beyond MOLAA’s groundbreaking exhibitions, stunning sculpture garden, and nationally recognized partnerships and outreach programs, the Museum offers an impressive variety of accessible arts education programming and family-friendly cultural festivals. The Museum plays multiple roles for the community it serves, such as a school, a community center, a research site, a library, and an archive of stories and culture.
MOLAA is FREE every Sunday! Your support ensures we can keep our doors open to the community and offer scholarships and other educational opportunities to underserved communities and schools.
Help MOLAA provide scholarship opportunities and access to underserved children and students.
To know more: email info@molaa.org visit http://molaa.org/support
CONTACT
Address: 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802
Phone: 562.437.1689
Email: info@molaa.org
Website: molaa.org
Facebook: facebook.com/MuseumofLatinAmericanArt
Twitter: twitter.com/molaa
Instagram: instagram.com/molaa.art
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/museum-of-latin-american-art
Top Executive: Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO
Year Established: 1996