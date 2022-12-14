MISSION STATEMENT: Olive Crest is dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis...“One Life at a Time.®”

ABOUT US: Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 200,000 children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of children in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children.

Olive Crest serves 4,000 children and families each day throughout the Western United States. Our services include: emergency care and crisis intervention/prevention support; child abuse prevention; homes for children, teens, and aged-out-youth; foster family certification; adoption placement/support services; educational support and services; independent life skills training and mentoring; counseling and mental health treatment services; and kinship support.

SERVICE AREA: Olive Crest serves children and families throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside/San Bernardino, Coachella Valley, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Puget Sound and Spokane.

GET INVOLVED: When you partner with Olive Crest, you help break the cycle of abuse and neglect by empowering children and families in crisis. We believe that everyone can do something.

WHAT’S YOUR SOMETHING?

Call or email Tracy Hughes, Development Director, to find out more information: (562) 977-6935 / tracy-hughes@olivecrest.org or visit www.olivecrest.org/la/kids-at-heart to give online today!

CONTACT

Address: 17800 Woodruff Ave., Ste. A, Bellflower, CA 90706

Phone: 562.977.6935

Email: tracy-hughes@olivecrest.org

Website: olivecrest.org

Facebook: @OliveCrest

Twitter: @Olive_Crest

Instagram: @Olive.Crest

LinkedIn: @Olive_Crest

Top Executive: Donald Verleur, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1973