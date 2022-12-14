MISSION STATEMENT: OneLegacy saves and heals lives through organ, eye and tissue donation, comforts the families we serve, and inspires our communities to Donate Life.

ABOUT US: Last month, OneLegacy opened its new state-of-the-art Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa. The Center triples OneLegacy’s recovery capacity and serves as a critical connector for Southern California’s regional healthcare system. The center features the nation’s first helipad designed exclusively to facilitate emergency transport of surgeons and organs to ensure their timely transit needed to save the lives of desperately waiting recipients. The center also houses the OneLegacy Foundation, which over recent years has donated over $5.6 million to further research and raise awareness of the power of organ and tissue donation. In 2023, OneLegacy will continue to serve as the bridge to life for nearly 20 million Southern Californians and waiting recipients nationwide and is on track for its seventh consecutive record-setting year in the number of lives saved through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation.

SERVICE AREA: OneLegacy serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, and a diverse population of nearly 20 million people within seven counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern counties

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William I. Chertok

Chairman of the Board

Senator Art Torres (Ret.), JD

Vice ChairmanCalifornia Institute for Regenerative Medicine

J. Thomas Rosenthal, MD

SecretaryProfessor Emeritus Urology, DavidGeffen School of Medicine at UCLA

James Atkinson M.D

Emeritus Professor of SurgeryUCLA School of Medicine

Rob Blackman, M.D.

Sandra Wallace BlaydowHuman Resources Manager

Gloria Bohrer

Secretary of the Board Educator

Earle E. Crandall

MD, PhD, FACS, FICSNeurosurgeon, Earle E. Crandall, Inc.

William Gallio

Kidney Recipient

Prasad Garimella (ex-officio)

Chief Executive Officer, OneLegacy

Jason L. Gray

General Counsel

Rafael Mendez, MD, FACS

(Emeritus)President, Mendez Transplant & Urological Medical Group

Robert Mendez, MD, FACS

(Emeritus)

Daryl Osby

Vice PresidentEmergency Preparedness, Safety and SecurityCalifornia Water Services Group

Darline P. Robles, PhD

Professor of Clinical EducationAssociate Dean for Diversity & Community Engagement at USC

GET INVOLVED: More than 106,000 Americans, including over 20,000 Californians, are waiting for a donor, and the need for transplants is growing far faster than potential donors as less than 1% of all deaths qualify for donation. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can heal more than 75 others. You can save the life of a neighbor, parent or friend, or someone you don’t even know, by registering to be a donor at your local DMV or by visiting www.OneLegacy.org/Register.

Join our team of OneLegacy Ambassadors and Embajadores, who volunteer their time to share their donation stories and inspire local communities to save and heal lives when they register as organ, eye and tissue donors. To learn more visit www.OneLegacy.org.

Watch the Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. Celebrating 20 years of participation in the Tournament of Roses Parade, the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float and its “Lifting Each Other Up” theme is the center of a national effort to reach viewers from around the nation and across the globe to share the important message that organ, eye and tissue donation saves and heals lives. Visit www.DonateLifeFloat.org to learn more.

Watch for more information regarding our annual Donate Life Run/Walk held every Spring. Then join more than 5,000 of your fellow Southern Californians at our 21st annual event, OneLegacy’s largest fundraising gathering of the year. Learn more at: www.DonateLifeRunWalk.org.

Help spread the word with your family, friends and the community that the opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no national, racial, ethnic or religious boundaries or sexual orientation. Currently, nearly 60% of those Americans waiting for a transplant are from racial and ethnic minorities, including 29% African American and 21% Hispanic. These numbers make it critically important to educate communities of color about registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor and also about becoming a living donor. Toward that end, in 2023 OneLegacy will continue to partner with many community and multicultural advocacy organizations throughout the greater Los Angeles community to help tell this story and help register people of color to be organ and tissue donors.

CONTACT

Address: 1303 W. Optical Dr., Azusa, CA 91702

Phone: 213.229.5600

Website: OneLegacy.org

Facebook: @OneLegacy

Twitter: @OneLegacyNews

Instagram: @OneLegacyInspires

Top Executive: Prasad Garimella, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1968