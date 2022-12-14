Operation Santa Claus
MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to offer year-round holiday cheer by providing gifts to underprivileged children who have suffered abandonment, neglect, abuse and placed in a foster care program.
ABOUT US: Operation Santa Claus (OSC) is recognized by the Orange County Board of Supervisors as an annual County-based holiday gift program for children who have been abandoned, neglected, abused and placed in foster care, as well as low-income families who are served by the County of Orange Social Services Agency, OC Health Care Agency, OC Community Resources, Orange County Child Support Services and OC Probation Department. The Social Services Agency is designated as the lead agency in the program and coordinates gift drives in partnership with other County departments and the business community.
SERVICE AREA: Operation Santa Claus is administered by the County of Orange Social Services Agency, serving children in Orange County, CA.
GET INVOLVED
Donate
Online at ssa.ocgov.com/DonateOSC
Send checks or gift cards to:
Social Services Agency
c/o Operation Santa Claus
PO Box 1077
Santa Ana, CA 92702
Coordinate
Coordinate an Angel Tag toy/gift drive at your company, school, club or faith-based organization to benefit
Operation Santa Claus.
For more information, call 714-679-2438.
Volunteer
Sign up online to assist with various tasks at signupgenius.com/findasignup. Enter operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com in the “Search for a Sign Up” field.
CONTACT
Address: 1505 E. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705
Phone: 714.679.2438
Email: operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com
Website: https://ssa.ocgov.com/operationsantaclaus/help
Facebook: facebook.com/OCSSA1
Twitter: twitter.com/OrangeCountySSA
Top Executive: An Tran, Agency Director
Year Established: 1962