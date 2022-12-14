MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to offer year-round holiday cheer by providing gifts to underprivileged children who have suffered abandonment, neglect, abuse and placed in a foster care program.

ABOUT US: Operation Santa Claus (OSC) is recognized by the Orange County Board of Supervisors as an annual County-based holiday gift program for children who have been abandoned, neglected, abused and placed in foster care, as well as low-income families who are served by the County of Orange Social Services Agency, OC Health Care Agency, OC Community Resources, Orange County Child Support Services and OC Probation Department. The Social Services Agency is designated as the lead agency in the program and coordinates gift drives in partnership with other County departments and the business community.

SERVICE AREA: Operation Santa Claus is administered by the County of Orange Social Services Agency, serving children in Orange County, CA.

GET INVOLVED

Donate

Online at ssa.ocgov.com/DonateOSC

Send checks or gift cards to:

Social Services Agency

c/o Operation Santa Claus

PO Box 1077

Santa Ana, CA 92702

Coordinate

Coordinate an Angel Tag toy/gift drive at your company, school, club or faith-based organization to benefit

Operation Santa Claus.

For more information, call 714-679-2438.

Volunteer

Sign up online to assist with various tasks at signupgenius.com/findasignup. Enter operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com in the “Search for a Sign Up” field.

CONTACT

Address: 1505 E. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

Phone: 714.679.2438

Email: operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com

Website: https://ssa.ocgov.com/operationsantaclaus/help

Facebook: facebook.com/OCSSA1

Twitter: twitter.com/OrangeCountySSA

Top Executive: An Tran, Agency Director

Year Established: 1962