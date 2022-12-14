Orange County United Way
VISION: An Orange County where every person receives a quality education, is financially stable, is healthy and thriving, and has a place to call home.
ABOUT US: Orange County United Way is committed to improving the lives of everyone who lives here while empowering those who are most vulnerable.
Each year, we touch the lives of 1 in 4 of our residents. Through our three key initiatives – United for Student Success, United for Financial Security, and United to End Homelessness – we are working to ensure local students succeed, struggling OC families gain financial security, and our homeless neighbors find a place to call home. To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.
SERVICE AREA: Orange County, CA
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chair
Steve Churm
Churm|360
Vice Chair
Paula Mattson
Southern California Edison
Treasurer
Ben Alvarado
California Bank & Trust
Secretary
Timothy S. Clyde
Katzkin Leather
President & CEO
Susan B. Parks
Orange County United Way
Steven D. Allison
Troutman Pepper LLP
Phyllis Anderson
Kaiser Permanente – Orange County
Charles Antis
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Lawrence R. Armstrong
Ware Malcomb
Jacques Ballard
COX
Shirin Behzadi
Shirin Behzadi, LLC
Antonella Aloma Castro
Real Estate and Business Attorney
Mark Clemens
KPMG LLP
Hugh Conners
Bank of the West
Martha V. Daniel
IMRI
Diane Brooks Dixon
City of Newport Beach
Ido Dotan
Banc of California, Inc.
Renee Hendrick
Orange County Department of Education
Joseph C. Hensley
US Bank
Jeff Hittenberger
Vanguard University
James Johnson, Jr.
PepsiCo Foods North America
Michael A. Johnson
Automobile Club of Southern California
Ann Johnston
Psomas
Jacqueline A. Kelley
Ernst & Young LLP
Keith Kobata
Wells Fargo & Company
Nanda Kumar Cheruvatath
Eaton
Larry Labrado
Disneyland Resort
Robert Lambert
Cushman & Wakefield
Kenneth Lickel
Retired – Alcon Laboratories
Lisa A. Locklear
Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bill Maurer
University of California, Irvine
Henry Mendoza
MM & Company, LLP
Tam Nguyen
Advance Beauty College
Joe Nuzzolese
Edwards Lifesciences
Michael O’Mahoney
UPS
Jay Orlandi
Pacific Life
Maggie O’Sullivan
JPMorganChase
Bill Pedigo
ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment
Robbin Narike Preciado
Union Bank
Victoria M. Rixon
Truist Wealth
Mike Ruane
National Community Renaissance
Richard Sanchez
Retired – CalOptima/County of Orange Health Care Agency
James J. Scheinkman
Snell & Wilmer LLP
Christine A. Scheuneman
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Ernest W. Schroeder
Schroeder Investment Partners, Inc.
Mitchell Shenkin
Enterprise Holdings
John F. Simonis
Reed Smith LLP
Ryan R. Smith
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Allen Staff
Bank of America
John Valenta
Deloitte Advisory
Framroze Virjee
California State University, Fullerton
Todd Zegers
Ingram Micro
GET INVOLVED
EVENT
20th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast – May 18, 2023 Join us at OC’s biggest breakfast fundraiser and learn how you can help local families and children transition from surviving to thriving. Stay tuned for the exciting announcement of our celebrity guest! More details at WPFBreakfast.org
SUPPORT
Learn how you can help your OC neighbors in need: UnitedWayOC.org
VOLUNTEER
We offer many volunteer opportunities to help underserved students, struggling OC families, and our homeless neighbors. UnitedWayOC.org/Volunteer
CONTACT
Address: 18012 Mitchell South, Irvine, CA 92614
Phone: 949.660.7600
Email: info@unitedwayoc.org
Website: unitedwayoc.org
Facebook: @UnitedWayOC
Twitter: @UnitedWayOC
Instagram: @UnitedWayOC
LinkedIn: @Orange County United Way
Top Executive: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO
Year Established: 1924