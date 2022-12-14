VISION: An Orange County where every person receives a quality education, is financially stable, is healthy and thriving, and has a place to call home.

ABOUT US: Orange County United Way is committed to improving the lives of everyone who lives here while empowering those who are most vulnerable.

Each year, we touch the lives of 1 in 4 of our residents. Through our three key initiatives – United for Student Success, United for Financial Security, and United to End Homelessness – we are working to ensure local students succeed, struggling OC families gain financial security, and our homeless neighbors find a place to call home. To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

SERVICE AREA: Orange County, CA

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair

Steve Churm

Churm|360

Vice Chair

Paula Mattson

Southern California Edison

Treasurer

Ben Alvarado

California Bank & Trust

Secretary

Timothy S. Clyde

Katzkin Leather

President & CEO

Susan B. Parks

Orange County United Way

Steven D. Allison

Troutman Pepper LLP

Phyllis Anderson

Kaiser Permanente – Orange County

Charles Antis

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Lawrence R. Armstrong

Ware Malcomb

Jacques Ballard

COX

Shirin Behzadi

Shirin Behzadi, LLC

Antonella Aloma Castro

Real Estate and Business Attorney

Mark Clemens

KPMG LLP

Hugh Conners

Bank of the West

Martha V. Daniel

IMRI

Diane Brooks Dixon

City of Newport Beach

Ido Dotan

Banc of California, Inc.

Renee Hendrick

Orange County Department of Education

Joseph C. Hensley

US Bank

Jeff Hittenberger

Vanguard University

James Johnson, Jr.

PepsiCo Foods North America

Michael A. Johnson

Automobile Club of Southern California

Ann Johnston

Psomas

Jacqueline A. Kelley

Ernst & Young LLP

Keith Kobata

Wells Fargo & Company

Nanda Kumar Cheruvatath

Eaton

Larry Labrado

Disneyland Resort

Robert Lambert

Cushman & Wakefield

Kenneth Lickel

Retired – Alcon Laboratories

Lisa A. Locklear

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bill Maurer

University of California, Irvine

Henry Mendoza

MM & Company, LLP

Tam Nguyen

Advance Beauty College

Joe Nuzzolese

Edwards Lifesciences

Michael O’Mahoney

UPS

Jay Orlandi

Pacific Life

Maggie O’Sullivan

JPMorganChase

Bill Pedigo

ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment

Robbin Narike Preciado

Union Bank

Victoria M. Rixon

Truist Wealth

Mike Ruane

National Community Renaissance

Richard Sanchez

Retired – CalOptima/County of Orange Health Care Agency

James J. Scheinkman

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Christine A. Scheuneman

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Ernest W. Schroeder

Schroeder Investment Partners, Inc.

Mitchell Shenkin

Enterprise Holdings

John F. Simonis

Reed Smith LLP

Ryan R. Smith

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Allen Staff

Bank of America

John Valenta

Deloitte Advisory

Framroze Virjee

California State University, Fullerton

Todd Zegers

Ingram Micro

GET INVOLVED

EVENT

20th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast – May 18, 2023 Join us at OC’s biggest breakfast fundraiser and learn how you can help local families and children transition from surviving to thriving. Stay tuned for the exciting announcement of our celebrity guest! More details at WPFBreakfast.org

SUPPORT

Learn how you can help your OC neighbors in need: UnitedWayOC.org

VOLUNTEER

We offer many volunteer opportunities to help underserved students, struggling OC families, and our homeless neighbors. UnitedWayOC.org/Volunteer

CONTACT

Address: 18012 Mitchell South, Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: 949.660.7600

Email: info@unitedwayoc.org

Website: unitedwayoc.org

Facebook: @UnitedWayOC

Twitter: @UnitedWayOC

Instagram: @UnitedWayOC

LinkedIn: @Orange County United Way

Top Executive: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO

Year Established: 1924