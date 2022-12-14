Orange County United Way

VISION: An Orange County where every person receives a quality education, is financially stable, is healthy and thriving, and has a place to call home.

ABOUT US: Orange County United Way is committed to improving the lives of everyone who lives here while empowering those who are most vulnerable.

Each year, we touch the lives of 1 in 4 of our residents. Through our three key initiatives – United for Student Success, United for Financial Security, and United to End Homelessness – we are working to ensure local students succeed, struggling OC families gain financial security, and our homeless neighbors find a place to call home. To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

SERVICE AREA: Orange County, CA

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair
Steve Churm
Churm|360

Vice Chair
Paula Mattson
Southern California Edison

Treasurer
Ben Alvarado
California Bank & Trust

Secretary
Timothy S. Clyde
Katzkin Leather

President & CEO
Susan B. Parks
Orange County United Way

Steven D. Allison
Troutman Pepper LLP

Phyllis Anderson
Kaiser Permanente – Orange County

Charles Antis
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Lawrence R. Armstrong
Ware Malcomb

Jacques Ballard
COX

Shirin Behzadi
Shirin Behzadi, LLC

Antonella Aloma Castro
Real Estate and Business Attorney

Mark Clemens
KPMG LLP

Hugh Conners
Bank of the West

Martha V. Daniel
IMRI

Diane Brooks Dixon
City of Newport Beach

Ido Dotan
Banc of California, Inc.

Renee Hendrick
Orange County Department of Education

Joseph C. Hensley
US Bank

Jeff Hittenberger
Vanguard University

James Johnson, Jr.
PepsiCo Foods North America

Michael A. Johnson
Automobile Club of Southern California

Ann Johnston
Psomas

Jacqueline A. Kelley
Ernst & Young LLP

Keith Kobata
Wells Fargo & Company

Nanda Kumar Cheruvatath
Eaton

Larry Labrado
Disneyland Resort

Robert Lambert
Cushman & Wakefield

Kenneth Lickel
Retired – Alcon Laboratories

Lisa A. Locklear
Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bill Maurer
University of California, Irvine

Henry Mendoza
MM & Company, LLP

Tam Nguyen
Advance Beauty College

Joe Nuzzolese
Edwards Lifesciences

Michael O’Mahoney
UPS

Jay Orlandi
Pacific Life

Maggie O’Sullivan
JPMorganChase

Bill Pedigo
ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment

Robbin Narike Preciado
Union Bank

Victoria M. Rixon
Truist Wealth

Mike Ruane
National Community Renaissance

Richard Sanchez
Retired – CalOptima/County of Orange Health Care Agency

James J. Scheinkman
Snell & Wilmer LLP

Christine A. Scheuneman
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Ernest W. Schroeder
Schroeder Investment Partners, Inc.

Mitchell Shenkin
Enterprise Holdings

John F. Simonis
Reed Smith LLP

Ryan R. Smith
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Allen Staff
Bank of America

John Valenta
Deloitte Advisory

Framroze Virjee
California State University, Fullerton

Todd Zegers
Ingram Micro

GET INVOLVED

EVENT
20th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast – May 18, 2023 Join us at OC’s biggest breakfast fundraiser and learn how you can help local families and children transition from surviving to thriving. Stay tuned for the exciting announcement of our celebrity guest! More details at WPFBreakfast.org

SUPPORT
Learn how you can help your OC neighbors in need: UnitedWayOC.org

VOLUNTEER
We offer many volunteer opportunities to help underserved students, struggling OC families, and our homeless neighbors. UnitedWayOC.org/Volunteer

CONTACT

Address: 18012 Mitchell South, Irvine, CA 92614
Phone: 949.660.7600
Email: info@unitedwayoc.org
Website: unitedwayoc.org
Facebook: @UnitedWayOC
Twitter: @UnitedWayOC
Instagram: @UnitedWayOC
LinkedIn: @Orange County United Way
Top Executive: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO
Year Established: 1924