MISSION STATEMENT: Our mission: We believe in the children, youth, and families we serve. Our model fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive.

ABOUT US: Para Los Niños serves L.A.’s neediest children and families, placing education at the core of our work. In keeping with our original mission to help children thrive, our model – of early-education, TK-8th grade education, youth workforce services, and family and community services – provides a comprehensive, holistic approach to break the cycle of poverty and help children, youth, and families reach their full potential.

SERVICE AREA: Para Los Niños serves across Los Angeles County with 17 locations.

GET INVOLVED: Invest in the lives of thousands of children, youth, and families across Los Angeles through PLN by donating, becoming a volunteer, or joining our staff. We welcome financial contributions online or by check, stocks and securities, workplace giving, planned giving, and giving in-kind. In addition, we accept volunteers from corporations, community groups, colleges, and schools, whether for a few hours or on a regular basis. Volunteers can help with mentoring, tutoring, applying for college or financial aid, athletics coaching, or administrative tasks. Finally, we are always looking for passionate, dedicated professionals who want to make an impact on local communities. Contact us today to join our work!

CONTACT

Address: 5000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Phone: 213.440.8643

Email: cbragg@paralosninos.org

Website: paralosninos.org

Facebook: @paralosninosorg

Twitter: @paralosninosorg

Instagram: @paralosninosorg

LinkedIn: @paralosninosorg

Top Executive: Drew Furedi, President & CEO

Year Established: 1980