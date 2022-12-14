MISSION STATEMENT: Point empowers LGBTQ students t to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – so they can better make a significant impact on society.

ABOUT US: Point Foundation is the largest scholarship-granting nonprofit benefitting LGBTQ students. We provide financial support, a community of peers, leadership training, and mentorship, to U.S. college students from around the world. Point also generates research to document the challenges LGBTQ students face on U.S. campuses so that we can provide data and resources to help mitigate these issues.

Our scholars and work improve the equity and representation of LGBTQ people in nearly every industry, ensuring that LGBTQ people have a voice and are provided equal access and opportunity in every sector.

SERVICE AREA: Point Foundation is a national nonprofit providing scholarships and services to students who come from around the world to attend accredited colleges, schools, and universities across the United States. Our network of supporters, scholars and alumni covers every region of the U.S.

GET INVOLVED: Point Foundation seeks donors and corporate partners to help make our mission possible throughout the year. We are also now seeking student applicants for our 4-year Flagship or community college scholarships. To apply for our scholarships, or to join as a supporter, partner, or volunteer, visit our website pointfoundation.org.

CONTACT

Address: 6230 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. A PMB 890, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Phone: 833.887.6462

Email: info@pointfoundation.org

Website: pointfoundation.org

Top Executive: Jorge Valencia, Executive Director & CEO

Year Established: 2001