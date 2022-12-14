PUENTE Learning Center
MISSION STATEMENT: We are PUENTE: People United to Enrich the Neighborhood Through Education. Building bridges to learning and opportunity in Boyle Heights and beyond.
ABOUT US: PUENTE has served over 120,000 constituents since 1985, providing a spectrum of high-quality educational programs and comprehensive services. Through our four program areas, we’re building a brighter future for children, youth, adults and the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.
Our key services include:
Children: Preschool, PUENTE Charter Elementary School, Afterschool and Summer Camp Enrichment
Youth: College and Career Program
Adults: Adult Education and Workforce Development
Community: Workshops and Integrated services
OUR IMPACT:
• 58% of PUENTE Elementary School students met or exceeded gradelevel proficiency – surpassing other service area elementary schools.
• 97% college acceptance rate for PUENTE College and Career Program
• 89% college retention rate for PUENTE College and Career Program
• 1,000+ classroom seats filled in our adult education and workforce development classes
SERVICE AREA: PUENTE Learning Center serves the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chun Wong - Board Chair
Founder and CEO of Asolva, Inc.
Tyler M.P. Sutherland - Vice Chair
Director of Racial Justice and Equity of Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles
Jocelyn Rosenwald - Treasurer
Director of Acquisitions of Beach Front Properties, LLC
Oscar Cabrales - Secretary
Sales Representative of American & Efird, Inc.
Greg Gonzalez
Director of Financial Aid & History Teacher at Harvard Westlake School
Lara Lightbody
Principal, Legal and Technology at Alumni Services
Albert Reyes
Partner at Kutak Rock, LLP
GET INVOLVED
DONATE: puente.org/donate
OTHER WAYS TO GIVE: By donor advised-fund or stock transfer: Tax ID# 95-4242175
VOLUNTEER: puente.org/volunteer
CONTACT
Address: 501 S. Boyle Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
Phone: 323.780.8900
Email: matt@puente.org
Website: puente.org
Facebook: facebook.com/PUENTEinLA
Twitter: twitter.com/@puenteinla_
Instagram: instagram.com/puenteinla
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/puenteinla
Top Executive: Jerome Greening, CEO
Year Established: 1985