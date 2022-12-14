MISSION STATEMENT: We are PUENTE: People United to Enrich the Neighborhood Through Education. Building bridges to learning and opportunity in Boyle Heights and beyond.

ABOUT US: PUENTE has served over 120,000 constituents since 1985, providing a spectrum of high-quality educational programs and comprehensive services. Through our four program areas, we’re building a brighter future for children, youth, adults and the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.

Our key services include:

Children: Preschool, PUENTE Charter Elementary School, Afterschool and Summer Camp Enrichment

Youth: College and Career Program

Adults: Adult Education and Workforce Development

Community: Workshops and Integrated services

OUR IMPACT:

• 58% of PUENTE Elementary School students met or exceeded gradelevel proficiency – surpassing other service area elementary schools.

• 97% college acceptance rate for PUENTE College and Career Program

• 89% college retention rate for PUENTE College and Career Program

• 1,000+ classroom seats filled in our adult education and workforce development classes

SERVICE AREA: PUENTE Learning Center serves the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chun Wong - Board Chair

Founder and CEO of Asolva, Inc.

Tyler M.P. Sutherland - Vice Chair

Director of Racial Justice and Equity of Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles

Jocelyn Rosenwald - Treasurer

Director of Acquisitions of Beach Front Properties, LLC

Oscar Cabrales - Secretary

Sales Representative of American & Efird, Inc.

Greg Gonzalez

Director of Financial Aid & History Teacher at Harvard Westlake School

Lara Lightbody

Principal, Legal and Technology at Alumni Services

Albert Reyes

Partner at Kutak Rock, LLP

GET INVOLVED

DONATE: puente.org/donate

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE: By donor advised-fund or stock transfer: Tax ID# 95-4242175

VOLUNTEER: puente.org/volunteer

CONTACT

Address: 501 S. Boyle Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

Phone: 323.780.8900

Email: matt@puente.org

Website: puente.org

Facebook: facebook.com/PUENTEinLA

Twitter: twitter.com/@puenteinla_

Instagram: instagram.com/puenteinla

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/puenteinla

Top Executive: Jerome Greening, CEO

Year Established: 1985