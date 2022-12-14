MISSION STATEMENT: Engage and empower young LGBTQ people of color and their communities.

ABOUT US: We are a youth-driven organization serving African American and Latinx LGBTQ+ youth struggling to fully engage with the community at large. We started three decades ago, in 1992, by three women artists, in response to the lack of HIV/AIDS prevention education for youth of color. They worked with teenagers to develop educational programs targeted to combat the rise in HIV infection rates.

Our current approach includes HIV prevention education, HIV testing, and connection to care & support services for HIV+ and high-risk HIV-youth. We have built a safe and supportive environment that educates, motivates, and mobilizes youth around sexual & reproductive health, self-care, and culture.

SERVICE AREA: Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), Greater Los Angeles Area

GET INVOLVED: DONATE Your generous contribution is an investment in an organization that helps LGBTQ+ Youth and Young Adults in Los Angeles by providing a safe and supportive environment that strives to educate, motivate and mobilize young adults around sexual/reproductive health, culture and self-preservation. Any amount will bring us closer to our goal of providing FREE mental health services for clients with little to no access, FREE classes including but not limited to; dance, digital art, poetry and illustration, social groups for LGBTQ+ Youth and Young Adults and their allies, and FREE career development for community members to receive job support and/or apply for college or trade school. Give now on our site: reachla.info/give

CONTACT

Address: 1400 E. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 240, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Phone: 213.622.1650

Email: development@reachla.org

Website: reachla.org

Facebook: @theeREACHLA

Instagram: @reach_la

Twitter: @REACHLA

TikTok: @reach_la

Top Executive: Miguel Bujanda, Executive Director

Year Established: 1992