Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

MISSION STATEMENT: In collaboration with our partners, we provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food, creating a foundation for community health.

ABOUT US: At Second Harvest, our vision is an Orange County with food and nutritional security for all. In collaboration with our partners and with the help of over 6,000 volunteers, we provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food, creating a foundation for community health. Our partner network includes houses of worship, schools, after-school programs, colleges and universities, senior centers, shelters for the unhoused, soup kitchens and transitional housing facilities, with sites at 310 locations throughout the county. Second Harvest is a member of the Feeding America network. For more information, visit feedoc.org.

SERVICE AREA: We serve Orange County.

GET INVOLVED

Donate –Make a difference this holiday season by donating to Second Harvest. Make your gift online at www.feedoc.org, mail a check, or consider a gift of stock or a minimum distribution through your retirement account.

Host a Virtual Food Drive –A convenient internet-based tool, Virtual Food Drives are a fun way to engage your employees, colleagues, friends, and family while helping provide nutritious food for the OC community. For more information, visit https://www.yourfooddrive.org.

Volunteer –Second Harvest offers volunteer opportunities for individuals 7-years-old+ and corporate groups at our Harvest Solutions Farm and our food distribution center. For more information, visit https://www.feedoc.org/volunteer/.

CONTACT

Address: 8014 Marine Way, Irvine CA 92618

Phone: 949.653.2900

Email: info@feedoc.org

Website: Feedoc.org

Facebook: facebook.com/SHFBOC

Twitter: twitter.com/SHFBOC

Instagram: instagram.com/SHFBOC

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/SHFBOC

Top Executive: Claudia Keller, CEO

Year Established: 1983