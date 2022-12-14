Stray Cat Alliance
MISSION STATEMENT: Stray Cat Alliance educates and empowers communities to advocate for every cat’s right to be safe, healthy and valued.
ABOUT US: Stray Cat Alliance prevents cats and kittens from ever entering the overcrowded shelter system, ensuring they live a happy, healthy life full of love. Every year we save thousands of lives by providing: spay/neuter, trap/neuter/return (TNR), adoptions, wellness care, medical care, and community and shelter support.
SERVICE AREA: Stray Cat Alliance is headquartered in Los Angeles.
GET INVOLVED
If you love cats and kittens and would like to volunteer, Stray Cat Alliance has many on-site and virtual opportunities!
Not only will you find a network of great people, support, and camaraderie, but you will experience that incredible feeling that comes with knowing YOU are making a direct difference in the life of a cat!
If you are interested in volunteering and fostering with Stray Cat Alliance, learn more here: https://straycatalliance.org/get-involved/volunteers/
CONTACT
Address: PO P.O. Box 661277, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Phone: 310.431.9295
Email: Development@straycatalliance.org
Website: StrayCatAlliance.org
Facebook: facebook.com/StrayCatAlliance
Twitter: twitter.com/StrayCat_SCA
Instagram: instagram.com/straycatalliance
Top Executive: Christi Metropole, President and CEO
Year Established: 2000