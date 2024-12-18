ARC focuses on three key areas: inside programs, reentry and policy.

Our Hope and Redemption Team (HART sends formerly incarcerated lifers back into prisons to provide rehabilitative programming and mentorship to those still incarcerated.

Beginning in 2017 in seven prisons, HART has since expanded to 33 prisons. ARC’s Credible Messengers program, founded in 2023, applies the same model to provide transformative mentoring to incarcerated youth in Los Angeles juvenile facilities.

Our wraparound reentry services include rides home from prison, housing, educational and career development, therapy and more, ensuring individuals are supported from the moment they leave their institution to long after they’ve successfully reintegrated into society.

Since 2013, ARC has successfully advocated at the local, state and federal levels for changes to our carceral system. Our member-led advocacy has helped pass over 35 pieces of legislation and counting.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Sam Lewis, CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 2013

SERVICE AREA

We have offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, and our Hope and Redemption Team (HART) facilitates programs in 33 prisons across the state.

MISSION STATEMENT

The Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) works to end mass incarceration in California. To ensure our communities are safe, healthy and whole, ARC empowers formerly and currently incarcerated people to thrive by providing a support network, comprehensive reentry services and opportunities to advocate for policy change. Through our grassroots policy advocacy, we are dedicated to transforming the criminal justice system so that it is more just and equitable for all people.

GET INVOLVED

