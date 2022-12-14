MISSION STATEMENT: Think Together partners with schools to change the odds for kids.

ABOUT US: For 25 years, Think Together has grown into one of California’s leading after school and expanded learning providers. Think Together is proud to partner with generous individuals, schools, foundations, and corporations that share our bright vision for the future of youth in their communities. Thanks to our partnerships across California, Think Together provides fun, hands-on learning opportunities for students and comprehensive leadership development for school and district leaders specially designed to help students succeed in school and create the conditions for college and career.

SERVICE AREA: Think Together partners with over 500 schools throughout California, including those in the Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Orange County and Inland Empire.

GET INVOLVED: Private donations have a catalytic impact on the students we serve by funding program curriculum, organizational capacity and innovation. Think Together recognizes the importance of pooled philanthropy, which is why we established Think Giving Circle. Our Think Giving Circle members give an annual gift of $1,000 or a monthly gift of $85 to change the odds for kids across Los Angeles. In addition, Think Together’s annual fundraising event, Raise A Hand for Education Benefit, is an opportunity for passionate individuals and corporations to come together to change the odds for kids through education. Think Together’s 2023 Raise A Hand for Education Benefit will return to a fully in-person model with intimate events in Los Angeles, Orange County, Coachella Valley, and Bay Area.

CONTACT

Address: 100 E. Tujunga Ave., Ste. 201, Burbank, CA 91502

Phone: 747.477.1550

Email: info@thinktogether.org

Website: thinktogether.org

Facebook: @ThinkTogether

Twitter: @ThinkTogether

Instagram: @ThinkTogether

LinkedIn: @ThinkTogether

Top Executive: Randy Barth, Founder & CEO

Year Established: 1997