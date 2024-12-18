For 133 years, Union Rescue Mission has changed lives by helping people escape the streets. Together, we can continue this work – one person, one family at a time. With the compassion of Christ, we bring healing, hope and restoration to every person who comes through our doors.

While overall homelessness in L.A. has slightly decreased, the number of homeless families continues to rise. URM is the only mission in L.A. that keeps families together while they rebuild. And we never turn away any family, woman or child that needs assistance.

Through programs that provide safe shelter, meals, job assistance and spiritual care, URM helps neighbors struggling with homelessness and substance abuse issues find their way home.

We serve guests with dignity and respect and encourage all of Los Angeles to come together to just help 1. If we all reach out with compassion, lives and futures can be transformed.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Mark Hood, CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1891

MISSION STATEMENT

With the compassion of Christ, we help men, women and children experiencing homelessness so they can get off the streets and find their way home.

SERVICE AREA

Union Rescue Mission Downtown Ministry, Hope Gardens Family Center, Angeles House Family Center

GET INVOLVED

URM is the largest and oldest privately funded shelter in the city of Los Angeles, helping over 6,000 people each year break the cycle of homelessness and achieve a pathway to long-term stability and a self-sufficient future. They do not turn away any family, woman or child in need of help.

One of the many ways to support the crucial work URM does across L.A. is through financial contributions. You can visit urm.org to donate. URM relies on the generosity of supporters who care about helping neighbors who are facing hunger, homelessness and substance abuse in Los Angeles.

Other ways to help include:

Become a monthly donor: You’ll provide a stable source of funding, which ensures critical programs can help as many people as possible.

Fundraise: Through annual events like a 5K run/walk and the Over the Edge event, supporters help raise funds through their communities.

Volunteer: URM has three locations for volunteers to give their time and talents to serve meals, mentor, provide administrative support or help with events.

Corporate Partnerships: If you represent a business organization, joining with URM can be a powerful way to support our community together and make a deep, long-lasting impact.

Spread awareness: Raising awareness about homelessness in L.A. and sharing the work of URM in your community and your social media platforms can make a difference.

Donate In-Kind: URM accepts in-kind donations, such as clothing, hygiene items and non-perishable food to help meet the needs of Angelenos experiencing homelessness.

Pray: If you believe in the importance of prayer, URM would be honored to receive your prayers for the neighbors we serve.

One act of kindness can change someone’s life. There are many ways to just help 1 person experiencing homelessness in L.A. find the hope, healing and restoration they deserve.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Wood | Chairman of the Board

Steve McKenzie | Vice Chairman of the Board

Jonathan M. Lee | Audit and Finance Chair

Caryn Ryan | Programs Chair

Evan Taranta | Philanthropy Chair

Eugene Tsai

Sheryl Kataoka Endo

Jackie Lacey

Uleses C. Henderson, Jr.

Scott Watt

Helen E. Williams EDD

D. Michael Van Konynenburg

Josh Hamilton

ADDRESS: 545 S. San Pedro St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

PHONE: 833.383.4876

EMAIL: thewayhome@urm.org

WEBSITE: urm.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/unionrescuemissionla

X: @URM

INSTAGRAM: @unionrescuemission

LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/unionrescuemission