MISSION STATEMENT: Visión y Compromiso is committed to community well-being by supporting promotoras, community health workers and other grassroots leaders in their communities. Promotoras are trusted messengers who serve their communities with “servicio de corazón” heartfelt service. They share information and resources connecting people to healthcare, housing assistance, mental health services, and more. Visión y Compromiso’s vision is “hacia una vida digna y sana,” a life with health and dignity for all.

ABOUT US: Visión y Compromiso was founded 22 years ago on the dreams of promotoras who believed in a society of opportunity for their families, where communities are healthy and supported, and where all people can live up to their full potential and thrive. Today, Visión y Compromiso supports promotoras and other community leaders to pursue this dream through authentic leadership building, advocacy, and culturally and linguistically relevant training and education that builds local capacity, develops programs and activities that honor community strengths, and creates job opportunities where promotoras engage individuals and families in conversations to promote health and wellness.

SERVICE AREA: Visión y Compromiso’s Network of Promotoras represents the collective voice of thousands of promotoras and other grassroots community leaders in urban, rural and suburban regions across California including in the Southern California regions of Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, the Inland Empire, and the Central Coast.

GET INVOLVED: To learn more about Visión y Compromiso’s work with the promotoras, community health workers and other grassroots leaders who work tirelessly on behalf of their communities, please visit our website where you can view our publications and recorded webinars, register for our annual conference, or find out more about our training, education and advocacy programs at visionycompromiso.org.

CONTACT

Address: 1000 N. Alameda St., 3rd Fl., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: 213.613.0630

Email: info@visionycompromiso.org

Website: visionycompromiso.org

Facebook: facebook.com/visionycompromiso

Instagram: @visionycompromiso

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/visionycompromiso

Top Executive: Maria Lemus, Executive Director

Year Established: 2000