We believe everyone with spinal cord injury deserves access to life-changing medical care. Through our grant programs, we provide immediate financial assistance for critical therapies, specialized equipment, medical supplies, mental health support and more.

We’re committed to empowering individuals to get stronger, live healthier and, for some, regain the ability to walk again. We strive to instill resilience as they navigate the unforeseen challenges of spinal cord injury, helping them embrace hope for the future.

MISSION STATEMENT

To forever change the recovery outcome of spinal cord injury, currently perceived as unchangeable.

SERVICE AREA

Nationwide

GET INVOLVED

For more information, please email info@walkingwithanthony.org or call 888.712.4992.

ADDRESS: 11693 San Vicente Boulevard #375, Los Angeles, CA 90049

PHONE: 888.712.4992

EMAIL: Tonya info@walkingwithanthony.org

WEBSITE: walkingwithanthony.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/WalkingWithAnthony

INSTAGRAM: @walkingwithanthony

LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/walking-with-anthony

TOP EXECUTIVE: Micki Purcell, Founder and President | Anthony Purcell, Executive Director

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 2011