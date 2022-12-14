MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of Wallis Annenberg GenSpace is to change the narrative on aging and create a welcoming space for older adults to pursue wellness, connection, and learning. Through local and national partnerships with leaders, community-based organizations and corporations, GenSpace is changing the way people think about aging and older adults. Our innovative space in Koreatown hosts regular events in addition to our weekly class schedule that features exercise, art, gardening and tech classes.

ABOUT US: Wallis Annenberg GenSpace is a center for older adults to pursue creativity and connection. GenSpace defies stereotypes of a typical senior center – both in its design and in its programming. Inside an innovative new building in Koreatown, GenSpace embraces the idea of stages not ages. Offering an array of weekly classes for older adults from tai chi and belly dancing to painting, gardening and tech help, there is something for everyone at GenSpace. With nearly 200 active members, GenSpace is leading the conversation about the future of aging in L.A. and beyond. Through partnerships and collaborations, we’re fighting back against ageism ingrained in our culture and redefining what it means to get older. GenSpace is always looking for teachers and volunteers committed to supporting members – call 424-407-4023 or stop by if you are interested in joining us.

SERVICE AREA: We currently operate from the beautiful Audrey Irmas Pavilion on the campus of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown.

GET INVOLVED

Volunteer: GenSpace is looking for great teachers and volunteers to join us in Koreatown. If you’d like to use your expertise to teach a class or assist our members, please reach out. Call us at 424-407-4023 or stop by GenSpace.

Training: GenSpace also serves as a learning laboratory for students in gerontology, public health, and occupational therapy to help develop the current and next generation of leaders in aging.

Partnerships: GenSpace is proud to partner with local and national organizations to offer informational classes, intergenerational events, and more. Reach out at genspace.la if you’d like to work together.

Events: Winter Formal – Dec. 15

More Information: Visit genspace.la for more information about classes, programming, or ways to get involved.

CONTACT

Address: 3643 Wilshire Blvd., Level 3, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Phone: 424.407.4023

Email: info@annenberggenspace.org

Website: genspace.la

Facebook: facebook.com/AnnenbergGenSpace

Twitter: twitter.com/genspacela

Instagram: instagram.com/annenberggenspace

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/annenberggenspace

Top Executive: Dr. Jennifer Wong, Director

Year Established: 2021