MISSION STATEMENT: Wolf Connection® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wolf rescue and human empowerment organization. We are an educational sanctuary and wilderness retreat center that brings people together through a direct relationship with rescued wolves for the purpose of empowering the next generation to become authentic leaders and stewards of the earth.

ABOUT US: At Wolf Connection® we believe that a deep understanding of our relationship with animals and the environment is a powerful doorway to the development of strong individuals, productive societies, and a sustainable civilization on this planet. The Wolf Connection® Ranch is where our signature Wolf Therapy® programs offer healing and recovery to humans and wolves alike. Wolf Therapy® was designed to help kids reclaim their inherent resiliency. It fosters a deeper connection between our kids and the natural environment at the nexus of co-evolutionary biology, behavioral science, and Indigenous traditions.

SERVICE AREA: The Wolf Heart Ranch is located in Antelope Valley on the outskirts of rural Acton, CA. The sanctuary is nestled in the protection of the Angeles National Forest on 165 acres of beautiful woodland and high desert mountains that includes a year-round stream. It offers a magnificent environment for our wolves and endless possibilities to all the youth whose minds, hearts, and spirits are touched by them.

CONTACT

Address: 29063 Aliso Canyon Rd., Palmdale, CA 93550

Phone: 661.860.9544

Email: connect@wolfconnection.org

Website: wolfconnection.org

Facebook: facebook.com/packnews

Twitter: twitter.com/wolfconnection

Instagram: instagram.com/wolfconnection

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/wolf-connection

Top Executive: Teo Alfero, Founder and CEO

Year Established: 2009