MISSION STATEMENT: Guiding young people as they explore pathways to purposeful lives.

ABOUT US: Founded in 1922, Woodcraft Rangers has proudly served the youth of Los Angeles for five generations. From its beginnings when the metro area itself was taking root, Woodcraft has shared an optimistic and progressive spirit with its mother city, being uniquely defined—for a century—for its intentional commitment to diversity, inclusion and access for all young Angelenos. Today, Woodcraft serves almost 20,000 youth from low-income communities through afterschool and summer programs each year, including Camp Woodcraft, its summer sleepaway camp in the San Jacinto wilderness.

Camp-4-All provides summer sleepaway camp scholarships for children and youth for whom this transformative week-long experience would not otherwise be possible.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles County

GET INVOLVED: Your support helps send children and youth from low-income communities to a transformative week of summer sleepaway camp in the San Jacinto Mountains near Idyllwild!

Support Camp-4-All by donating today: woodcraftrangers.org/camp4all

CONTACT

Address: 340 E. 2nd St., Ste. 340, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: 213.249.9293

Email: woodcraft@woodcraftrangers.org

Website: woodcraftrangers.org

Facebook: @woodcraftrangers

Twitter: @woodcraftranger

Instagram: @woodcraftrangers

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/woodcraftrangers

Top Executive: Julee Brooks, CEO

Year Established: 1922