MISSION STATEMENT: Our mission is to cultivate collaborative learning communities in which every student has the right to an authentic education, plays a meaningful role in creating positive social change, and becomes an active participant in working towards just conditions for all.

ABOUT US: YouthBuild Charter School of California is a 501(c)(3) project based high school established during the 2008 economic downturn to serve young people ages 16-24 who previously left or were pushed out of the traditional school system without a diploma. Through our project-based curriculum they learn to apply academic and socioeconomic classroom learnings to community action projects (a graduation requirement) that help resolve issues in their communities. They also earn industry standard certifications in construction, culinary arts and other careers through our partnership with YouthBuild USA.

SERVICE AREA: Our 15 school/work sites, in partnership with YouthBuild USA local affiliates, are located in Los Angeles, Fresno, Riverside and San Bernardino counties – specifically in neighborhoods where young people are historically impacted by poor economic conditions, crime, underfunded, crowded schools and social injustices.

GET INVOLVED: YCSC needs your support now more than ever, as students recover from learning loss, increased poverty and other challenges resulting from pandemic conditions and the economic downturn. Please give today at youthbuildcharter.org.

CONTACT

Address: 155 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. 944, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Phone: 213.741.2600

Email: ctrout@youthbuildcharter.org

Website: youthbuildcharter.org

Facebook: @YouthBuildCharterSchoolofCalifornia

Twitter: @YBCharter

Instagram: @ybcharter

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/school/youthbuild-charter-school-ofca/mycompany/

Top Executive: Phil Matero, Founder and CEO

Year Established: 2008