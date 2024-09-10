Denzel Washington produced “The Piano Lesson,” but he wasn’t the boss. His son, the director, was

Writer-director Malcolm Washington, actors John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts and writer Virgil Williams talk “The Piano Lesson” at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House. What was it like with Denzel Washington on set? Why is this story so important over the decades? The group breaks it all down.