Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland, replacing Splash Mountain
With the opening this week of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland has formally rid itself of Splash Mountain, an attraction that came to be seen as problematic. In its place is a ride that serves as a celebration, boasting a statement about the communal power of music and a narrative that serves as an American success story.
Los Angeles Times reporter Todd Martens talks about what is different about the ride and why he is excited it is finally here.
