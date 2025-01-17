Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion returns with a heartbreaking new scene and more

When Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion reopens Saturday in its classic, non-holiday form it will essentially mark the completion of a nearly year-long refurbishment project, one that added significant backstory and lore to one of the resort’s most famed and mysterious attractions.



A fixture at the park since its 1969 opening, the Haunted Mansion has been the subject of regular tinkering, its illusions evolving and changing as technology — and culture — advances. This update will be no different.



One of the Mansion’s signature scenes has been remade, and now has a much more somber story to tell.