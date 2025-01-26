Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Logan Lerman and the pandemic vice he learned from Stanley Tucci

By Nicholas Ducassi
Mark E. Potts and Jason H. Neubert
Sophie Brooks, Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan and John Reynolds stopped by the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about their film “Oh, Hi” and what mistakes they would avoid in the next pandemic.
Entertainment & Arts
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement