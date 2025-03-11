Iliza Shlesinger talks comedy, her shrinking brain and hustling to make it all work

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Iliza Schlesinger has a new special out, “A Different Animal,” on Prime Video. She sat with the L.A. Times to talk about making it, how motherhood has changed her perception of stand-up and wanting to give people a good time.