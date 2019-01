The Camera Foundation of Suffield hosted the ‘Go Gold for Donovan’ fundraiser, held Jan. 12 at Chez Josef in Agawam. Proceeds will benefit the family of Donovan Abbe, a 10-year-old Enfield boy who underwent cancer treatment. Guests dressed in gold outfits and arrived in limousines or shuttles provided by the foundation. Former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi visited with Donovan, who tried on the player's oversized Super Bowl rings.