Yoga guru Prince Puja: a vortex of spirituality, imagination and music

His pop-up classes are often like concerts that show up now and then — and you just have catch them when you can. Many, like his scheduled classes, are cash donation only, leaving it up to students to decide how much to pay, just one of the many ways his sessions are set apart from the pricey, boutique classes that seem to dominate Los Angeles’ yoga scene. His teaching style is gentle yet energetic with a focus on slow, meditative poses — a welcome respite from classes where showy Type A students compete with over-the-top headstands.