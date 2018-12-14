7 dreamy bedroom tips from professional homebody Joanna Gaines

In a world stuck on spin cycle, home design trends are increasingly focused on helping us create the kind of inner sanctum that is equal parts personal style and psychological retreat, something celebrity designer, author, television producer and mother of five Joanna Gaines knows something about firsthand.
Her new book, released just in time for the holidays (hint, hint!), “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave” (Harper Design), $40, reads like a conversation with a stylish girlfriend (you know, the smart, pretty one you’d love to hate if she weren’t so infuriatingly nice) and is a wealth of photos alongside practical, relatable tips and organizational tools.
For example, in her chapter on bedrooms, Gaines reveals one of her secrets to personal time management: “I like to envision that a line is drawn at the base of our bedroom door frame, separating our space from the things that feel like diversions — our work, our chores, our devices. Leaving those things on the other side of that line is how we clock out,” she writes.
A solid start for the tranquility we crave, at a price we love.
The following is a sneak peek at seven tips from Gaines’ new book for creating a bedroom that is positively dreamy. Just don’t blame us if you find yourself phoning in a personal day, or three …
A bedtime story: 7 tips for dreamy design
Priority one
Resist the temptation to treat your bedroom like an afterthought: remove clutter and nonessentials and keep only the furniture and decor you love. “I became pretty critical about what we [keep] out in the open,” Gaines writes.
A private collection
Use personal mementos for art and decor. “These [serve] as reminders of where we’ve been and what we hold dear,” she writes, “to keep us grounded and really make this space feel sacred.”
Color theory
Establish a simplified color palette using a base of neutrals with complementary accents.
Square footage fixes
In smaller rooms, consider floating shelves instead of nightstands, a built-in headboard or low-profile bed frame to increase visible space; or a bed without a footboard. “It will save you a few inches of floor room.”
Magic carpet
Look down: “A rug is usually one of the first details I add to a client’s bedroom,” Gaines writes, “and it’s amazing how this one piece can easily bring a room to life and help establish the overall design of the space.”
No plain panes
Window treatments provide privacy, texture, detail. “I typically choose them in neutral colors,” she writes, “so that they can serve as a backdrop to the room. … To make windows appear larger, hang curtains a few inches above the trim.”
Chair-ish your space
Sit, stay. Gaines highly recommends adding a bench, chaise, chair (or two) in the bedroom for functionality and a sense of real retreat.
