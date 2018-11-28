Your December garden chore list: Water wisely, plant liberally and beware of frosts

Hire a certified arborist to evaluate your trees. Have them check for weak branches that could drop and poorly rooted trees that could topple in a storm. They should check for borer-infested trees that need to be removed right away so borers don’t spread to still-healthy trees. If there are trees to be trimmed or removed, only work with companies who have a certified arborist on site while trees are being worked on. Make this an annual task.

Clean out the rain gutters. As leaves and debris accumulate in the gutters all year, by winter there’s no room for rainwater. Instead, the water flows over the edge of the roof and beats up the plants below. If the “gunk” that comes out of the gutter is primarily dirt, decaying leaves and plant parts, simply add it to your compost pile.

When Santa Ana winds are predicted, water deep and long the day before.

Install straw-filled wattles horizontally across steep slopes that are newly planted. The wattles are like speed bumps to slow water as it flows downhill.

Install swales and redirect downspouts to the swales. Allow water to pool while it absorbs into the surrounding soil. Think of it as banking water long-term for later withdrawal by plant roots.

Connect a series of rain barrels to increase your rainwater storage capacity. Better yet, install a high-capacity cistern to hold rainwater either above or below ground.

All water-capture systems should include a diversion valve so the first flush off the roof can go down the drain. Pollutants and debris land on the roof throughout the dry months. Most of it rinses off with the first rainfall, so let the first flush go, then collect what falls after that.