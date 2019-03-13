Going green: Home decor that celebrates the color of shamrocks and springtime

One sophisticated take on the hue — called Night Watch — was chosen after months spent researching trends in building materials, fashion direction (Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be a fan), demographics and societal influences, according to Dee Schlotter, senior color marketing manager for PPG Paints. It’s a luxurious shade of forest green with blue undertones and reflects the interior design and architectural world’s push to incorporate “residential biophilia,” or design that addresses our innate need to connect with nature, Schlotter said.