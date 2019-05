The Veranda "House of Windsor" showhouse is an 8,000-square-foot spread in Los Angeles' Mandeville Canyon. It takes its name after designer Windsor Smith, who spearheaded the project, and includes rooms designed by Candace Barnes, Stephen Block, Peter Dunham, Richard Hallberg, Kathryn Ireland, Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, Paul Robbins, Richard Shapiro and Tara Shaw.