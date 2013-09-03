Airbnb founder's favorite home designs in Los Angeles

Airbnb, the online traveler's marketplace for renting everything from a couch to a chateau, has launched Neighborhood Guides, providing advice from local residents on the personalities of different communities. Ninety neighborhoods are featured in the Los Angeles area
alone. With that in mind, we asked Airbnb founder Joe Gebbia to pick five of his favorite L.A. homes in five neighborhoods. "I chose a mix of practical, design-conscious spaces and high-design marvels," he said, adding that he loves spaces that reflect their neighborhood. His list reads like a short list of some of the cutest and quirkiest places in L.A. that you can call home — at least for a few days. — Alissa Walker