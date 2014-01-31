Entertainment centers worth watching

With the Super Bowl the main event Sunday, attention inevitably turns to the television — and the entertainment center. If your media setup needs an update, consider a unit that combines smart features with stylish good looks. These electronics-friendly consoles maintain a low profile even as they keep boxes, gadgets and wires out of sight. They feature open shelving inside, cord cutouts in back and doors that stay out of the way when the TV is on. And they're attractive enough to hold their own in the room.

(By Dianne de Guzman)