Moving homeless encampments near freeways

Housing & Homelessness

Aug. 14, 2020
5:35 AM
There are between six and seven thousand homeless people living under or near freeways across Los Angeles County, but they could soon be forced to move out.

So if freeways are off limits, where will these thousands of people go?

LA Times staff writer Benjamin Orekses joined us with more.
