Documenting homelessness

According to the 2020 homeless count, there are more than 66,000 people unsheltered in Los Angeles County.



Photographer Ivan Kashinsky has spent years documenting the lives of homeless people in the Sepulveda Basin—a hidden home for some of L.A.’s most vulnerable residents.



He joined us to share their stories and the incredible photographs he’s taken over the years.