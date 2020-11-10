LA Times Today: Chaos and confusion as judge pushes plan to clear homeless camps near freeways

Last March, a group of downtown L.A. business owners and residents filed a lawsuit against the city and county. It alleges they failed to protect the public and provide adequate shelter for the homeless.



L.A. Times Ben Oreskes writes the judge overseeing the case wants encampments cleared across the city, but he’s focusing on one specific area.