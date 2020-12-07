LA Times Today: Crime-free housing programs hurt Black and Latino renters

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Seen those signs for “crime-free housing programs” and wondered what they really mean?



These programs encourage landlords to exclude tenants with criminal records, including those who have turned their lives around, and evict people after arrests.



Now, a Los Angeles Times investigation finds the strict rules have disproportionately affected Black and Latino residents across California.



LA Times reporter Liam Dillon joined us with the story.