LA Times Today: Affordable housing for the homeless, without government help
Affordable housing for the homeless without any government aid—is that even possible?
A new effort is hoping to prove it can be done.
L.A. Times staff writer Doug Smith wrote about the developer, RMG Housing, about how they plan to build faster and cheaper than traditional government programs.
