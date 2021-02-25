LA Times Today: Distributing COVID-19 vaccine to L.A.'s homeless population
Efforts to vaccinate Los Angeles’ homeless population are underway.
But, distributing the vaccine to one of the city’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities has been full of challenges.
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Oreskes joined us with the story.
