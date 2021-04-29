LA Times Today: Did judge go too far in ordering L.A. to clear skid row?
Last week, a federal judge ordered the city of Los Angeles to put a billion dollars intended to fight homelessness into an escrow account, so he could keep track of how the money was being spent.
The city and county both fought that idea, calling the plan unworkable. And now, the ruling has been put on pause—by the very same judge who ordered it in the first place.
Times reporter Ben Oreskes joined us with the story.
