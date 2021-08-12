LA Times Today: L.A.'s new homeless encampment law
Tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles have sought refuge in tents and encampments. And nowhere was that more evident than at Venice Beach.
Now, L.A.’s new anti-camping law is changing that.
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Oreskes joined us with more on what the new ordinance means for L.A., plus his interview with Governor Gavin Newsom and his stance on the issue.
