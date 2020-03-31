Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Housing & Homelessness

Tenants get help as L.A. freezes rent hikes for thousands of apartments over coronavirus

March 30, 2020
6:59 PM
Share
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces that rent increases on rent controlled apartments will be banned during the coronavirus outbreak.
Housing & Homelessness