24 hours with skid row’s firefighters
One of the busiest fire stations in the nation, L.A. Fire Station No. 9 logged nearly 22,800 emergency calls last year across just 1.28 square miles.
Ian Moore prepares his gear at skid row’s Fire Station No. 9 in downtown Los Angeles, one of the busiest fire stations in the nation. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A homeless man sleeps outside Fire Station No. 9 on L.A.’s skid row. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A stabbing victim is treated by an L.A. firefighter in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter treats a stabbing victim in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighters prepare to transport an overdose patient in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A homeless man who goes by the name Mango helps block 6th Street as a firetruck backs into Station No. 9. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A homeless man who goes by the name Mango cooks a turkey across the street from Fire Station No. 9, where he has set up his tent. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighters prepare for a training exercise as a man watches along 5th Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighters from Station No. 9 treat a patient on skid row early in the morning in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighter Ian Soriano removes an exhaust pipe from Engine 209 at Station No. 9 after it broke. With the help of other firefighters, the pipe was temporarily fixed. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Tony Navarro checks his phone in the sleeping quarters at Fire Station No. 9. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. firefighter Jake Gonzalez wipes down a truck in between calls at Station No. 9. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
An L.A. firefighter takes off his gear at Station No. 9 after returning from a late-night call in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
