LA Times Today: L.A. tenants welcomed the rent freeze, but landlords are tired of restrictions
People who live in rent-controlled apartments in Los Angeles have not seen their rents increase since early 2020.
While tenants have enjoyed the relatively cheap rent, mom-and-pop landlords are barely keeping their heads above the water as the costs of repairs and insurance continue to rise.
Former L.A. Times intern Charlotte Kramon wrote about the effect rent freezes have had on landlords.
