Bid to allow duplexes on most California lots dies after Assembly approval comes too late

A bill that would have allowed for duplexes on most single family lots in California passed the Assembly late Monday night, but died when the year’s legislative session came to an end before the Senate could take it up for a vote.

After an initial attempt fell short of passage by three votes, the Assembly took a second look at Senate Bill 1120, passing it with a margin of 42 to 17, just one vote more than was needed and just minutes before a midnight deadline to clear both houses.

But the bill did not reach the Senate with enough time for legislators to take it up, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), the bill’s author, confirmed.

SB 1120 wouldn’t have outlawed single family houses. But it would have required local governments to permit applications to convert a house into a duplex or to demolish a house and build two units, either as a duplex or two single family houses.

Advertisement

Property owners could also have split their lot in two and built two more units, thus allowing four homes where there previously was just one.

The defeat marked the latest failure for a series of high-profile measures aimed at boosting density to ease a housing crisis most economists blame on a lack of supply that’s caused people to bid up the cost of housing to find a place to live.

Among those efforts was Senate Bill 50 that would have allowed for mid-rise apartment buildings near transit and job centers.

It failed in January, leading Atkins to introduce SB 1120, which she said could increase supply, while respecting neighborhood character.

Advertisement

But like SB 50, it drew fierce opposition from community groups who said it was a developer giveaway that would ruin single-family neighborhoods, while producing mostly high-end housing that wouldn’t help those most at need.

In South Los Angeles in particular, residents feared SB 1120 would unleash an investment flood that would accelerate gentrification. Some in the community saw it as an affront to how hard Black Americans fought to join single family neighborhoods, battling redlining, racist covenants and even violence.

SB 1120 passed the state Senate in June, but that body needed to do so again because it was amended in the Assembly.

The measure had no mandate for below-market units, but supporters said they hoped the new duplexes and single family homes built would have been small scale and cheaper than other options on the market.