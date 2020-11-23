‘Gimme Shelter’: How a Biden administration will address California’s housing problems

President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy list of ideas to address housing affordability in California and across the country. He wants to fully fund Section 8 housing assistance vouchers for low-income renters, add a new tax credit for renters and provide greater down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss how Biden’s ideas might affect California and their chances of coming to fruition. We also talk about the results of the big housing measures on the state ballot earlier this month: the failure of a bid to expand rent control and the success of a plan to add tax breaks for older homeowners. Our guest is Carol Galante, faculty director at UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation and a top official with the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama.

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

