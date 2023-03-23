‘Gimme Shelter’: Who’s watching California’s mobile home parks

Some of the most affordable housing in California is in mobile home parks. Residents there pay about half the monthly housing costs as those living in single-family homes in the state, according to Census data.

But California’s method for overseeing mobile home parks is full of gaps, a new story by CalMatters’ Manuela Tobías finds. That has led to deplorable conditions for some residents, including those living surrounded by sewage for months at a time at one park outside Stockton.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss Tobías’ piece on the state’s limited enforcement of problems at mobile home parks across the state.

This is also Tobías’ final episode with “Gimme Shelter” as she’s leaving to pursue journalism in her native country of Argentina. The Times and CalMatters hope to resume the podcast with a new co-host following a brief hiatus.

“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobías, housing reporter for CalMatters.

