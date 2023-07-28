Advertisement
Housing & Homelessness

Are you an L.A. landlord with a rent-stabilized apartment? We want to hear from you

An aerial view of apartment buildings.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Charlotte Kramon
During the pandemic, the city of L.A. launched a number of tenant protections. Landlords have not been able to raise rents on rent-stabilized units for more than three years, and they won’t be able to do so until 2024.

If you are a landlord struggling to keep up with costs due to the rent freeze, or if you left the rental market, we want to hear from you.

Please fill out the form below, and you may hear from a Los Angeles Times reporter. If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

Housing & HomelessnessCalifornia
Charlotte Kramon

Charlotte Kramon is a Metro intern for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Los Angeles, she is a rising senior at Duke University, where she studies public policy and journalism. She writes for the 9th Street Journal and IndyWeek, and previously interned at the Charlotte Observer.

